Fulham boss Marco Silva has ruled out both Nathaniel Chalobah and Ivan Cavaleiro out of his side’s trip to Peterborough United this weekend.

Fulham head to Championship strugglers Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites sit in 2nd-place of the table after their 7-0 win away at Blackburn Rovers in midweek, capping a fifth-straight win in the league.

Posh meanwhile sit in 20th but have lost just one of their last four in the league and are unbeaten in their last two at home.

Speaking to the club this morning though, Silva has ruled out Chalobah and Cavaleiro, he said:

“We have one more session this morning to prepare the game and to see how the players are. The mood in the squad is high. We still have injuries to Chalobah and Ivan Cavaleiro.”

Both have missed their side’s last four outings.

Chalobah has been suffering with a calf injury and Cavaleiro with a groin injury, but Fulham haven’t missed the pair in their recent league outings.

After a patchy run of form through September and October in which Fulham won just one in five games in all competitions, they’re now on a run of five-straight wins and have closed the gap to leaders Bournemouth after their midweek defeat v Preston North End.

Fulham sit just two points behind the Cherries and will be gunning to put in a similar display v Peterborough as they did at Ewood Park on Wednesday night.

Silva’s side thrashed Rovers, putting seven past their 10 men on the night and setting the tone for their run in to New Year.

A win this weekend could see them leapfrog Bournemouth should they not manage to beat Swansea City – both games kick off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.