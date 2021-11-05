Middlesbrough travel to West Brom on Saturday afternoon and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has issued his prediction.

Middlesbrough come into the game after back-to-back defeats at the hands of Birmingham City and Luton Town. They will be looking to get back to winning ways and end West Brom’s unbeaten home record.

West Brom have won six of their eight home games so far this season, drawing the other two. They boast the best home record in the entirety of the division.

Writing in his Sky Sports Championship predictions column, pundit and presenter David Prutton issued his verdict on the game.

He predicted West Brom’s unbeaten home record to continue, although it won’t be an easy ride according to Prutton, opting for a 2-2 score line.

Middlesbrough have not played out a draw for the last 11 games, winning five and losing six in that spell.

Similarly, West Brom have not drawn a game in the last eight. During that time they have won five and lost three.

Elsewhere, Prutton predicted wins for Barnsley, Birmingham, Coventry, Bournemouth, Huddersfield, Luton, Millwall, and Fulham, whilst he expects Blackpool and QPR, Nottingham Forest and Preston, and Blackburn and Sheffield United all to draw.

Thoughts

Middlesbrough and West Brom have both been inconsistent in recent weeks. Both teams boast identical records in their last six games, winning three and losing three. Therefore a draw looks to be a fair prediction.

Boro have not won a game against any side in the top half of the table yet and so a win may be out of their reach given their record and West Brom’s home form.