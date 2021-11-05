Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has provided a positive injury update on four first-team players, when speaking to the club’s official website.

Middlesbrough have had a makeshift back four over the past month due to injuries to their regular back line.

In recent weeks Sol Bamba has partnered midfielder Paddy McNair at centre-back, whilst central midfielder Jonny Howson has played right-back and natural right-back Lee Peltier has played at left-back.

Simultaneous injuries to Anfernee Dijksteel, Darnell Fisher, Dael Fry, Grant Hall, and Marc Bola has meant they have been scrambling to get a defence together, but Warnock has provided a positive update on three of those, as well as midfielder Martin Payero.

“Martin was on the grass on Thursday and Grant Hall was as well,” said the Boro boss.

“Martin was fatigued really. He’s finding it physically strong and he’ll be looking forward to the next two weeks [the international break].

“Dael had another scan yesterday and we’re hoping he’ll be back after the international break.

“And Marc Bola has being seeing some different people and has some exercises to do so we’re keeping a close eye on him.”

It looks likely that all four mentioned players could miss the trip to West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

To add to this, top scorer Matt Crooks will also miss the game due to accumulating five yellow cards. He will serve a one-game suspension and return after the international break.

Dijksteel did return to action against Luton in midweek and so should be in line to face West Brom.

Fisher is a long-term absentee and is expected to miss the entirety of the season. There are also unknown return dates for wingers Marcus Browne and Sammy Ameobi, whilst striker Uche Ikpeazu will miss two to three weeks.

Thoughts

Boro will be looking to come through the game against the Baggies unscathed. They don’t have a lot of options in defence, or in midfield given two of those are playing at the back.

But with the international break coming up after this weekend, this will give ‘fatigued’ players extra resting time and allow for the injured players to get up to full fitness and return to the fold.

Middlesbrough take on Millwall on 20th November where they will be hoping to be able to call upon the services of Payero, Hall, and Fry. Unfortunately, Fisher, Ameobi, Browne, Ikpeazu, and Bola sound further away.