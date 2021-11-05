QPR travel to Blackpool in the Championship this weekend.

Just one point separates QPR in 5th and Blackpool in 10th. The Seasiders have enjoyed a fine start to the campaign and could move into the top-six with a result against an inconsistent-looking QPR side this weekend.

Mark Warburton’s men go into this one on the back of a 1-0 win at Cardiff City in midweek whilst Neil Critchley’s Blackpool saw their three-game win streak ended at home to Stoke City.

Here we look at all the latest QPR team news ahead of this weekend.

Team news

Sam McCallum has recently been ruled out for several weeks – the man on loan form Norwich City is set to undergo hamstring surgery, but West London Sport report that Lee Wallace could be included in this weekend’s squad.

Elsewhere, Jordy de Wijs faces a late check today after sustaining an ankle injury at the end of last month.

Midfielders Sam Field and Charlie Owens remain sidelined, though Field is closing in on his return to first-team action.

Chris Willock is reportedly available for selection after missing the Cardiff game for personal reasons.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Odubajo

Barbet

Dunne

Dickie

Adomah

Johansen

Dozzell

Willock

Gray

Dykes

Expect Warburton to name a largely unchanged side form the one that won at Cardiff City. Moses Odubajo on the left and Albert Adomah on the right have given QPR a decent threat in the wing-back areas and Andre Dozzell is starting to impress in the midfield.

Elsewhere, Andre Gray scored his second goal in four Championship starts in the win over Cardiff City and should keep his place, with Chris Willock available for selection again – he could replace Chair who’s been carrying a knock of late, having been substituted in his last two outings.

The game kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football.