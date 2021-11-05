Middlesbrough midfielder James Lea Siliki has been labelled the ‘obvious solution’ to replace Matt Crooks by Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough take on West Bromwich Albion away from home on Saturday afternoon where they will be hoping to get back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats.

Neil Warnock’s side not only have an injury crisis to contend with, but they will also be without their top scorer Matt Crooks at the weekend.

Crooks picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign against Luton Town on Tuesday evening. He will now serve a one-match ban and return after the up and coming international break.

Upon speculating who would replace Crooks, Teesside Live state that although there are options, James Lea Siliki is the ‘obvious solution’.

The on loan Rennes midfielder has played in fits and starts since arriving in the summer but has impressed in training over the past week according to Boro boss Warnock.

What are their other options?

There are question marks surrounding the fitness of Martin Payero after he missed the trip to Luton. The extent of the injury is not yet known, but he could be in line to deputise in Crooks’ absence if he is fit enough.

Alternatively, Paddy McNair could move into midfield with Lee Peltier coming in at the back.

Duncan Watmore is another that potentially could play as a number 10 in Crooks’ place, although he has mostly been used as a second striker to partner Uche Ikpeazu or Andraz Sporar so far this season.