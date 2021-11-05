Derby County travel to Millwall in the Championship this weekend.

Wayne Rooney’s side were going through some good form on the pitch earlier on in this season. Now though, with no win in six and back-to-back defeats leading into this weekend, the Rams find themselves drifting away at the foot of the Championship table.

Minus their 12-point deduction, Derby County would sit in 21st-place of the Championship table – a place outside of the relegaiton zone.

Up next is a tricky trip to The Den, and here’s the latest team news for the Rams.

Team news

Krystian Bielik (knee) remains their sole absentee after a few names have made their returns to the side.

Elsewhere, Graeme Shinnie is available for selection after serving a one-game suspension in the last outing v Barnsley.

Predicted XI

Roos (GK)

Buchanan

Davies

Jagielka

Byrne

Bird

Shinnie

Morrison

Lawrence

Kazim-Richards

Baldock

Rooney could have some selection dilemmas to contend ahead of this weekend – Craig Forsyth has been coming under mounting criticism for his performances of late and was hauled off at half-time v Barnsley.

He could make way for Lee Buchanan, with Shinnie a certainty to come back into the starting line-up possibly at the expense of Jason Knight in midfield.

Other than that, we’re expecting a largely unchanged side for Derby County this weekend.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.