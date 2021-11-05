Lee Wallace could return to the QPR squad for this weekend’s trip to Blackpool, reports West London Sport.

Wallace, 34, has been absence since August owing to a hamstring problem.

The Scottish left-back featured in his side’s opening four games of the season in all competitions before picking up a hamstring injury and has been sidelined since.

Now though, West London Sport report that Wallace ‘might be included in the squad’ for this weekend’s trip to Blackpool in the Championship.

It comes after Sam McCallum has been ruled out for the next few weeks – the man on loan from Norwich City is set to undergo hamstring surgery after being in and out of the side with injury so far this season.

Both he and Jordy de Wijs were forced off during the 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest at the end of last month, with de Wijs set to be assessed today ahead of this weekend’s return to action.

Sam Field is another name who’s been sidelined this season but he’s closing in on a return to action.

Wallace to the rescue?

The left-back position has been a problematic one for the entirety of Warburton’s now three season tenure it seems.

Wallace was a contested name at first but last season he became something if a fan favourite, after putting in some steady and surprisingly attacking performances for the Rs.

His return will give Warburton some much-needed cover in that left-back area and if Wallace can continue on with his form from last season then he should become a regular starter on that left-hand side.