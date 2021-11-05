Eddie Howe is set to take his old Bournemouth assistant manager Jason Tindall with him to Newcastle United, reports The Star.

Former Bournemouth boss Howe looks set to take over at Newcastle United.

He’s poised to replace Steve Bruce who was sacked last month following the arrival of the club’s new Saudi owners, with Howe having been out of the game since leaving the Cherries following their 2020 relegation.

It looked as though Howe would be heading to Celtic ahead of this season but problems regarding his backroom staff saw the move fall through.

And heading to Newcastle, Howe is again keen to bring with him his old Bournemouth backroom and his former assistant manager Tindall looks set to follow him to St James’ Park.

Tindall had been Howe’s no.2 during his two stints at Bournemouth and also during his brief time at Burnley.

Following Howe’s departure, Tindall would take charge of Bournemouth ahead of the 2020/21 season but would last just six months before being sacked in February – he won 13 of his 31 games in charge to leave with a 41.94% win percentage.

Jonathan Woodgate would come in and guide Bournemouth to an eventual play-off place, but lost in the semi-finals to eventual winners Brentford.

Tindall meanwhile went on to join up with Paul Heckingbottom at Sheffield United during the latter part of last season.

Now though, the former Bournemouth player is set to reunite with Howe as he takes on his newest challenge at Newcastle United.