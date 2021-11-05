West Brom manager Valerien Ismael has hit out at the club’s transfer philosophy, saying that his side’s best young players need to ‘stop’ being poached by Premier League vultures.

West Brom have produced some good, young players in recent seasons – names like Morgan Rodgers, Nathan Ferguson and Louie Barry all spring to mind, but all are now on the books at different Premier League clubs.

Rodgers was snapped up by Manchester City and is now on loan at Bournemouth, Ferguson at Palace and Barry at Villa, who also brought in both Finn Azaz and Tim Iroegbunam from the Baggies youth ranks over the summer.

Recently, West Brom prodigy Leonardo Cardoso has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

Speaking to Express and Star, Ismael has had his say on these transfers, and he wants to put a halt to the club selling n their best youngsters so early in their careers:

“We need to create an identity for the fans and to keep our young players here in the club.

“The first thing I heard when I came here is that the good players go away to Aston Villa and Crystal Palace and we need to stop this.

“It’s my job to give the chance to young players but not just in the 85th or 90th minute when we are 5-0 up but in a real situation.

“In pre-season, I recognised straight away that we had three or four players who could play with us.