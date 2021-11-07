Bolton Wanderers are playing hosts to National League side Stockport County in the FA Cup First Round this afternoon.

Bolton welcome Stockport this weekend as Bolton looked to put their bad recent form behind them and are looking to progress into the next round of the cup.

The Whites go into this game in poor league form but with a midweek win in the Papa John’s Trophy over League Two Rochdale. Today’s game is between two teams who had promotion ambitions at the start of the season but have so far under-performed, but will look to work their way up the table throughout the rest of this season. A cup game comes at the perfect time for the Trotters considering they are without a win in five-straight league games.

Predicted XI

Gilks

Gordon

Aimson

Johnston

Brockbank

Lee

Sheehan

Thomason

Isgrove

Kachunga

Doyle

Evatt will most likely make a lot of changes for this game as his players will need plenty of rest. Bolton have a small squad and a cup game will be used as an opportunity to give some rotational players a chance to impress the Evatt.

The opponents

Stockport County come into this game with three wins-in-a-row in all competitions and they also have a new recently appointed manager in the form of David Challinor who has left League Two Hartlepool for Stockport ahead of this game. A familiar face for Bolton fans will most likely play for Stockport, Antoni Sarcevic left Bolton for Stockport last month in a controversial move dropping from League One into the non league and will receive a mixed reception on his return. Five thousand travelling fans will be attending the game which is great support for a fifth tier side.