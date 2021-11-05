Preston North End will travel to the City Ground tomorrow where they’ll face Nottingham Forest.

After a sensational result on Wednesday night where they ended AFC Bournemouth’s unbeaten start to the season, Preston now turn their attention to another tough Championship fixture against Nottingham Forest.

The Lilywhites are on a two-match winning streak in the league – before their wins over Luton and Bournemouth, Preston hadn’t won back-to-back matches since the end of August.

Team news

Preston enter this fixture in a similar shape as they entered into their last fixture against the league leaders Bournemouth.

Ched Evans and Matthew Olosunde will not make the fixture as they are both still not ready to feature in match action despite both of them coming to the end of their recovery for their respective injuries. Preston head coach Frankie McAvoy hopes to have the pair back after the international break.

Preston will also be without Josh Murphy who continues his recovery from an ankle injury, as well as backup goalkeeper Declan Rudd who injured his knee in his warm-up before Preston’s match against Bournemouth in mid-week.

Predicted XI

Iversen (GK)

Van Den Berg

Bauer

Hughes

Barkhuizen

Earl

McCann

Whiteman

Browne (C)

Maguire

Riis

After back-to-back league wins with the same starting XI, expect the Preston head coach to once again name an unchanged line-up against Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest.

Ben Whiteman and Ali McCann will both likely keep their spots in midfield after they both scored goals against Bournemouth as well as putting in outstanding performances.

It is also expected that Sean Maguire and Emil Riis will continue to lead the line for North End as the Dane and the Irishman have formed a solid strike partnership together over the last few weeks.

The game will kick off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.