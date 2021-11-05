Swansea City travel to the Vitality stadium on Saturday afternoon to take on AFC Bournemouth.

The Swans will look to make it three wins on the bounce against top of the league Bournemouth, after impressive victories against Peterborough United and Coventry City.

Swansea face a tough task against the Cherries, who lost their first league game of the season on Wednesday night against Preston North End. Scott Parker’s side will look to bounce back from that defeat and get back to winning ways, so Swansea will need to be at their best once again if they are to get anything out of the game.

Team news

There are no new injury concerns and the Swans have a fully fit squad to choose from, which is good news for Swans boss Russell Martin as he will need to pick his strongest team against Bournemouth. The team shouldn’t be altered too much or if altered at all as Martin will look to keep the winning momentum going.

Predicted XI

Hamer

Laird

Naughton

Bennett

Manning

Bidwell

Grimes

Ntcham

Smith

Paterson

Piroe

There were many good individual performances from the Swans win on Tuesday night against Coventry, with Korey Smith and Kyle Naughton impeccable in their defensive duties, while Jamie Paterson and Joel Piroe were deadly yet again as they found the score-sheet. Ben Hamer was also a solid figure in goal, as his passing distribution and decision making were key to a Swansea victory.

Flynn Downes could make a case to be in the starting team, as he impressed coming off the bench against the Sky Blues but as mentioned above, don’t expect Martin to alter the squad too much, if altered at all.