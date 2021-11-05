Wigan Athletic currently sit top of the League One table after 16 games.

Leam Richardson’s Wigan side have had an unbelievably good start to the 2021/22 campaign. It’s Richardson’s first full season as Wigan boss as he officially made the step-up from being the assistant in April and what a start to life as manager he’s had.

Wigan made 15 signings over the summer, a combination of transfer fees, free transfers and loans. Latics fans were hopeful of being competitive in and around the top half at the start of the season and the team have more than exceeded expectations.

In their last game, Wigan made a late comeback away at Fleetwood Town – the Latics won 2-3 after going 2-0 down. Wigan now sit top of the League One table going into the international break, but where were they at this stage of their title-winning 2017/18?

Current Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook was the man at the helm during the title-winning season and his assistant was current Latics boss Richardson.

Cook’s side picked up 98 points that year, and after 16 games of the season they sat in second place of the League One table with 36 points to their name.

Wigan’s 16th game of that season was a 0-0 draw at home to Blackburn Rovers, this result proved to be crucial at the end of the season with Wigan finishing just two points ahead of Tony Mowbray’s side.

It was their 11th win of the campaign to date and with Richardson’s side currently sat on 11 wins the fans are certainly hopeful of a similar outcome at the end of the season.

Up next for Wigan is an FA Cup first round tie at home to National League outfit Solihull Moors at the weekend, and the Latics are back in League One action after the international break where they face Cambridge United away from home.