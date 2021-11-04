Norwich City have enquired about Fulham coach Luis Boa Morte, a source has exclusively revealed to The72.

Boa Morte, 44, joined Fulham as First Team Coach in the summer.

He arrived with Portuguese compatriot Marco Silva, returning to the club in which he played over 200 times for between 2000 and 2007.

Now though, a source has exclusively revealed to The72 that Norwich City have made an enquiry to Fulham regarding the length of Boa Morte’s current Fulham contract, with Canaries boss Daniel Farke under fire.

Norwich City returned to the Premier League after winning the Championship title last season. But once again, the Canaries are struggling to keep pace in the Premier League with Farke’s side sitting last place after claiming just two points from their opening 10 games.

Also, Boa Morte has recently been linked with the vacant Barnsley position following Markus Schopp’s exit last month.

It comes after Fulham have enjoyed a fine start to the Championship season – they currently sit in 2nd-place of the table following last night’s 7-0 demolition of Blackburn Rovers.

The Whites have been playing some fine football under Silva and Boa Morte but now the pair could be broken up as Norwich City consider Farke’s future.

Boa Morte has previously spent time as a coach at Sporting CP, Everton and Maccabi Haifa, and has also worked as a scout for Arsenal.

His only managerial position came with Portuguese outfit Sintrense in 2017.