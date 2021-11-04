Sheffield United midfielder Adlene Guedioura will be out until the New Year, it has been confirmed.

Guedioura, 35, has been limited to only two appearances since joining Sheffield United back in September.

The former Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace midfielder arrived on a free transfer, coming in to bolster Slavisa Jokanovic’s ranks in the middle of the park.

However, his last outing for the Blades came in a Carabao Cup clash with Southampton, in which he played all 90 minutes.

Now, it has emerged that the Algerian ace has undergone surgery on an ankle injury, keeping him sidelined for the rest of the year.

As quoted by The Star, Jokanovic confirmed that Guedioura is set to sit out for another eight weeks after undergoing an operation to resolve the issue.

Who will feature in his absence?

With summer signing Guedioura set for an extended spell on the sideline, Jokanovic has some solid options who will be available in his absence.

Oliver Norwood and John Fleck have held down the starting spots in midfield so far this season, while Morgan Gibbs-White has often been deployed in a more attacking role, but he can play in central midfield or defensive midfield if needs be.

Conor Hourihane, who has found most of his game time off the bench this season, is another option in the middle of the park.

Sander Berge would also be an option, but he is still sidelined with a hamstring problem.