Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has warned clubs wanting to buy Elijah Adebayo in January will nee “one hell of a chequebook”.

Adebayo, 23, has been in inspiring form for Luton Town, helping Nathan Jones’ side to an impressive 8th place so far.

The striker has netted eight goals in 14 Championship outings, including three in his last three games.

Given his strong performances, it would come as no surprise if Adebayo began to attract interest from elsewhere ahead of the January window, and Hatters boss Jones has moved to make his stance clear.

As quoted by Luton Today, the Luton Town boss stated that any club looking to buy Adebayo will need “one hell of a chequebook” to prize him away from Kenilworth Road.

He went on to insist that the former Fulham starlet is “nowhere near his ceiling”, which will be taken into account.

Here’s what Jones had to say:

“If anyone is interested in Elijah they need to have one hell of a chequebook because he’s scoring goals at a wonderful Championship club and young, goalscoring target men of his size, stature, pace, power, learning capacity, they don’t come cheap.