‘One hell of a chequebook’ – Luton Town issue firm stance regarding potential interest in hotshot Elijah Adebayo
Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has warned clubs wanting to buy Elijah Adebayo in January will nee “one hell of a chequebook”.
Adebayo, 23, has been in inspiring form for Luton Town, helping Nathan Jones’ side to an impressive 8th place so far.
The striker has netted eight goals in 14 Championship outings, including three in his last three games.
Given his strong performances, it would come as no surprise if Adebayo began to attract interest from elsewhere ahead of the January window, and Hatters boss Jones has moved to make his stance clear.
READ: Luton Town among Championship quartet eyeing up winter move for Premier League winger
As quoted by Luton Today, the Luton Town boss stated that any club looking to buy Adebayo will need “one hell of a chequebook” to prize him away from Kenilworth Road.
He went on to insist that the former Fulham starlet is “nowhere near his ceiling”, which will be taken into account.
Here’s what Jones had to say:
“If anyone is interested in Elijah they need to have one hell of a chequebook because he’s scoring goals at a wonderful Championship club and young, goalscoring target men of his size, stature, pace, power, learning capacity, they don’t come cheap.
“So if someone is going to come in, then they’d better be prepared to be serious as he’s nowhere near his ceiling. So we believe the longer he stays with us, the better he’s going to be.
“Everyone that goes from here, someone like a James Justin, James could have gone to 15 clubs, but Leicester was the right club.
“So until that comes in, there’s nothing to discuss anyway.
“But it’s far too premature for us to be talking about that and he’s still got plenty to achieve for Luton.”
The chance to achieve something special
There’s no doubt the Hatters are heading in the right direction in Nathan Jones’ second spell in charge.
Luton have emerged as contenders for a top-six finish, something that would have seemed well out of the club’s reach last season. However, if they can maintain this form, a serious push for play-off football could come to reality.
Adebayo staying onboard would be a huge boost in their efforts to do so, and his stock would only rise further if he helped them do so.
With just under two months left until January, it will be interesting to see if rumours emerge regarding interest in the Hatters hotshot.