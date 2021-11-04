Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has revealed Danny Drinkwater missed the 1-0 loss to Millwall due to a soft tissue injury.

Drinkwater has been a mainstay in Reading’s starting XI since making his way up to full fitness.

The Chelsea loanee had played 90 minutes in each of the Royals’ last seven Championship games but was absent from the squad completely as they fell to a fourth consecutive loss against Millwall.

Now, Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has moved to shed some light on the reasons behind the 31-year-old midfielder’s absence.

As quoted by Berkshire Live, Paunovic confirmed that Drinkwater was out due to a “soft tissue issue”, adding that he is hoping to have him back in contention this weekend.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Drinkwater had a soft tissue issue which he couldn’t recover from but hopefully, we can have him back for Saturday.

“It’s not a significant injury but it’s something we have to monitor on a daily basis.”

Reading’s injury crisis

Reading are going through a seriously tough patch at the moment.

Paunovic’s side have fallen to four consecutive losses and haven’t scored in three as injury problems pile up. Berkshire Live’s report adds that as many as 12 players are out through injury, leaving them seriously light on the ground.

A host of youngsters have had to come into the side to provide cover in the meantime. Tyrell Ashcroft started in midfield against Millwall, while all but one substitute was under 19.

Kelvin Abrefa, Imari Samuels, Claudio Osorio, Mamadi Camara, Jahmari Clarke and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan all sat on the bench alongside experienced shot-stopper Rafael.