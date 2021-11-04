Cardiff City have been told to appoint former defender Mark Hudson as their new boss by Jay Bothroyd.

I think Mark Hudson would be a great choice for manager he knows the club inside and out, he has good knowledge for the game, I know he would play attacking football which everyone wants to see!

We need a young manager that is in touch with this generation, that’s important!! — Jay bothroyd (@jaybothroyd) November 4, 2021

Bothroyd, currently plying his trade in Japan with Hokkaido Consadale Sapporo, weighed on the Cardiff City managerial debate after the Bluebirds’ 1-0 loss to QPR on Wednesday night.

Cardiff are on the hunt for a new boss following Mick McCarthy’s sacking, with many calling for a young, hungry boss to take the reigns.

Former Bluebirds star Bothroyd has echoed these calls, calling on his former club to hire ex-teammate Mark Hudson.

Speaking on Twitter, Bothroyd called on his former side to bring Hudson in, insisting that he would bring an attacking brand of football to the Cardiff City Stadium.

Hudson’s coaching experience

39-year-old Hudson, who spent five years with Cardiff from 2009 to 2014, is still in the relatively early stages of his coaching career.

He started out as U23s manager at Huddersfield Town before stepping up to first-team duties, spending a year and a half as assistant manager and enduring two stints as caretaker boss.

Hudson left the Terriers in July 2020 and is still out of work at the moment.

Who else has been linked?

Plenty of names have been mentioned in Cardiff’s hunt for a new boss.

Among the names are Michael Flynn, Michael Beale, Chris Hughton and Jody Morris. It will be interesting to see who lands the role, with the Bluebirds determined to turn around their poor form.