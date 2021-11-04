Keiren Westwood, who was released by Sheffield Wednesday in the summer, is currently training with Crewe Alexandra.

Westwood, 37, was let go by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, bringing an end to a long-term stay at Hillsborough.

The Irishman had spent the last seven years with the Owls, playing 199 times for the club after joining from Sunderland.

Since his summer release, Westwood has remained a free agent and he is still available to join a new side outside of the transfer window.

Now, it has emerged that the experienced shot-stopper is currently training with League One side Crewe Alexandra.

As quoted by The Star, Westwood revealed that he was invited to train with the Railwaymen by goalkeeper coach Fred Barber, who he knows from his four-year stint with Carlisle United from 2004 to 2008.

Here’s what Westwood had to say:

“I’m really thankful to Crewe, the manager and all the staff there.

“I’ve known the goalkeeper coach since I was 19 when I was at Carlisle, Fred Barber. A club was interested in me in the summer and unfortunately, it didn’t really work out so Fred said to go and train at Crewe.

“I said I wasn’t sure because of Covid and stuff. He said they were sorted for all that and that I’d be great for the young ones and that. Their number one is Will Jääskeläinen.

“He told me to come in and help out as much as I can, help out and show the standards of what he needs to do.

“It’s been brilliant and I’ve really enjoyed it.”

What now for Westwood?

Westwood went on to say that he is looking to find a new club, so it awaits to be seen if he can land a deal somewhere sooner rather than later.

The ‘keeper is maintaining his fitness and sharpness levels with Crewe, so hopefully he will be ready to go once a club comes calling.

With a vast amount of EFL experience under his belt, free agent Westwood could be a solid option for any Football League club, so it will be interesting to see if a move materialises.