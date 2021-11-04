Nottingham Forest right-back Djed Spence has been asked about his footballing future in an interview with The Nottingham Post.

Nottingham Forest loaned in Djed Spence from Championship rivals Middlesbrough on transfer deadline day.

He was seen as surplus to requirements at his parent club, with the likes of Anfernee Dijksteel, and Darnell Fisher ahead of him, whilst they also brought in Lee Peltier on a free in the summer.

Now that Middlesbrough have several injury issues and seeing Spence flourish under Steve Cooper at Forest, they will be cursing their luck.

The versatile defender has started in all but one of his loan side’s games since making the switch and has been a huge part of the club’s resurgence under Cooper.

Forest will be hoping to keep hold of Spence at the end of his loan deal and potentially make the move permanent. Something which he was asked about by The Nottingham Post this week.

Understandably, Spence kept his cards close to his chest.

“Throughout the season, the main thing is just winning. Hopefully we can make the play-offs, but whatever happens, happens.

“I don’t really think about what happens after my loan.

“It’s good to think about your future, but it’s always good to think about the present.

“You don’t want to think about the future too much, because you’ll get distracted.”

But Spence did say that he is content with the loan move, suggesting that he wasn’t getting enough playing time at parent club Middlesbrough; something which he is getting at Forest.

“I’m enjoying myself, and enjoying my football. I’m really happy at the moment.

“Of course getting regular game time helps. You get into a rhythm and build your confidence.”

Thoughts

Spence wasn’t fitting well into Middlesbrough’s system. He was used at right-back, right wing-back and right-midfield and was coming in in fits and starts.

The ‘getting into a rhythm’ and ‘building confidence’ comes from regular playing time as the player says and he is being granted this wish at his loan club.

At Middlesbrough, it is unknown whether both player at club will want to give another chance or whether he is better suited to Forest. Only time will tell.