Fulham made a summer move for Aston Villa loanee Frederic Guilbert, with the player admitting it was “difficult to refuse”.

Guilbert, 26, left Aston Villa on loan in the summer, sealing a temporary move back to former loan club RC Strasbourg.

The Frenchman spent the second half of the 2020/21 campaign with the Ligue 1 and opted to return in the summer, though he did have options to go elsewhere.

Speaking to French news outlet Alsa Sports (quotes via Birmingham Live), Guilbert revealed he also had offers from Championship outfit Fulham and Ligue 1 side Lille.

The Aston Villa loanee admitted that it was “difficult to refuse” the Cottagers offer and the club even made “new”, “bigger” offer in a bid to beat Strasbourg to a deal, but Guilbert had made his mind up.

Here’s what he had to say:

“(The transfer window) was long – very long! I had (offers from) Lille and Fulham as well. Just before signing in Alsace, Fulham presented an offer that was difficult to refuse.

“I made the choice to accept Strasbourg (but), on my way to Strasbourg, Fulham gave me a new offer, even bigger but, in my head, I was already at Strasbourg and I decided to maintain this course.”

An intriguing pursuit

Given that Fulham already have plenty of options at right-back, it is interesting to hear that they were in the market for Guilbert.

Kenny Tete, Dennis Odoi and Cyrus Christie are all options on the right-hand side of defence at Craven Cottage, meaning they are already well-stocked in the position.

Christie was subject to late transfer links with a move away from Fulham, so maybe that’s why they looked to bring him in. However, Christie ended up remaining with the club and Guilbert opted to return to France.