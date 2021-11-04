Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner has moved to heap praise on emergency loan ‘keeper Tomas Holy after his short stint with the club.

Holy, 29, linked up with Cambridge United in an emergency loan deal following a head injury to Dimi Mitov in the 4-1 loss to Shrewsbury Town.

In his time with the U’s, the Czech shot-stopper featured twice, helping secure a draw against Doncaster Rovers before keeping a clean sheet in their 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

Now, Holy has drawn high praise from Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner.

As quoted by Cambridge Live, Bonner moved to thank both Holy and Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook, thanking them both for their help.

Bonner heaped praise on Holy, stating that he was a “brilliant character” to have at the club during his short-term stay. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We’re grateful firstly to Tomas, and secondly Paul Cook was great at Ipswich.

“I rang him on the Sunday and asked if he’d do us a favour, and he was really helpful, so I’m grateful to him for helping us there.

“It’s been a moment where we needed in that period of this week probably a real experience behind us in the goal, and he’s kept a really good goal today. I thought his handling was good, he’s made a couple of good saves, his distribution’s been good and he’s really helped us and contributed.

“I think he’s really enjoyed it as well, and the boys have loved him. He’s been a brilliant character to have for a week.”

What now for Holy?

With Mitov fit, Holy returns to Portman Road, where he has fallen out of favour under Cook’s management.

His only game time for the Tractor Boys has come in cup competitions, remaining on the bench for much of the campaign. Vaclav Hlakdy and Christian Walton have been vying for the spot as Cook’s starting ‘keeper, with Walton starting the last four games.

It will be interesting to see if Holy’s short stint with Cambridge helps him in his bid to get back into Cook’s side, with the battle for the number one spot continuing.