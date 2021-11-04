Sheffield United currently sit in 16th-place of the Championship table, after 16 games of the season.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s Sheffield United have had a disappointing start to the campaign. The Serb arrived early on in the summer just gone and hopes were high that he could guide the Blades to an immediate return to the Premier League.

But his side’s transfer activity was limited, and left late in the transfer window which has seemingly hampered their start to this campaign.

A 1-1 draw away at Nottingham Forest last time out left Sheffield United in 16th-place of the Championship table, but where were they at this stage of their promotion-winning 2018/19 season?

Chris Wilder was the man at the helm then. He’d previously earned promotion from League One with United, totalling 10 points during that 2016/17 season before then earning promotion from the Championship with a 2nd-place finish in the 2018/19 season.

His side claimed 89 points in total that year, and after 16 games of the season they sat in 2nd-place of the Championship table with 29 points to their name.

Coincidentally, Sheffield United’s 16th game of that season was a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

It was their fifth defeat of the campaign to date, with Wilder’s side having won nine by that stage – Jokanovic’s Sheffield United have won just five so far this season, drawing four and losing seven with a total of 19 points to their name.

It’s undoubtedly been a tough start to life at Bramall Lane for Jokanovic, but the club is in need of a bit of a revamp.

Wilder has left behind him some under-performing and likely overpaid names which need moving on, with the club’s transfer business proving shocking during his tenure and leaving Jokanovic with little-to-no funding.

Up next for the Blades is a trip to Blackburn Rovers this weekend.