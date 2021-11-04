Bournemouth starlet Billy Terrell has been recalled from his loan spell with Wimborne Town, it has been confirmed.

Billy Terrell has been recalled from his loan by AFCB as they would like to include him in their first team squad. Billy has been amazing for us and we wish him all the best for the future. We also would like to thank @afcbournemouth for helping us with the loan. — Wimborne Town FC (@WimborneTownFC) November 4, 2021

Terrell, 18, linked up with Southern Football League Premier Division South outfit Wimborne in the summer as parent club Bournemouth looked to give him some more experience of senior football.

It marked the second time young shot-topper Terrell has spent time with Wimborne, playing 10 times during a loan spell last season.

Now, it has emerged that Terrell has made an early return to Bournemouth.

As confirmed on the non-league side’s Twitter page, Terrell has been recalled from his loan spell by the Cherries.

It reveals that the club are looking to include the youngster in their first-team squad, also moving to wish him the best for the future after another strong spell at New Cuthbury.

A first-team spot on the cards?

Judging by Wimborne’s statement, it seems Terrell could make an appearance in Scott Parker’s first-team picture sooner rather than later.

The Bournemouth boss has shown no hesitation in bringing young talents into his side since his arrival. Jaidon Anthony and Jordan Zemura have become first-team regulars, as has midfielder Gavin Kilkenny.

Competition for a spot in the side

Mark Travers has been Parker’s go-to options in between the sticks this season, playing 15 out of 16 Championship games.

Orjan Nyland and Will Dennis have been there for cover and competition too, with Nyland taking up the number two spot on the bench for much of the campaign.

It will be interesting to see if Terrell can force his way into Parker’s thinking as he bids to impress after a spell with Wimborne.