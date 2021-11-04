West Brom currently sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table after the opening 16 games of the season.

Valerien Ismael’s Baggies look on course to challenge for promotion to the Premier League. They suffered an immediate relegation from the top flight last time round and brought in the former Barnsley boss, who achieved a top-six finish with the Tykes last season.

After a run of three defeats in five, West Brom picked up a 1-0 win at home to Hull City last night.

But how does West Brom’s current campaign compare to their promotion-winning 2019/20 one?

Oddly enough, West Brom’s 16th game of the 2019/20 season was a 1-0 win away to Hull City. The Tigers were relegated that season and West Brom promoted under Slaven Bilic, whose side sat in 1st-place of the table after that win at Hull.

The Baggies had claimed 33 points by this stage during their 2019/20 season, having drawn six and lost just once.

This time round under Ismael, West Brom have claimed 31 points from their opening 16 fixtures having drawn three and lost as many.

Competing with the likes of Fulham and Bournemouth this season will prove difficult – both sides have been leagues ahead of the rest of the Championship roster and West Brom will have to dig a bit deeper if they’re to compete with either for an automatic promotion spot.

The side have been inconsistent in patches under Ismael, and the upcoming January transfer window could make or break their bid for promotion.

Up next for the Baggies is a home clash v Middlesbrough this weekend.