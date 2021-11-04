Jack Clarke, who joined Spurs in 2019, is said to be attracting interest from Championship quartet Derby County, Millwall, Luton Town and Barnsley.

TEAMtalk states that Spurs are lining up a January move for Jack Clarke, with a host of Championship sides keen.

Derby County, Millwall, Luton Town and Barnsley are all said to be showing an interest in the 20-year-old winger, who has struggled to make an impact with the North Londoners since arriving from Leeds United.

Clarke has played just four times for Spurs’ first-team since joining, finding most of his game time with the club’s U23s.

It isn’t mentioned as to whether any deal would be permanent or temporary, but it will be interesting to see if further detail emerges ahead of the January window.

Clarke’s 2021/22 campaign so far

This season, the York-born ace has featured once for Spurs’ senior side.

He made a 45-minute appearance off the bench in a Europa Conference League qualifier against Pacos Ferreira and was also on the bench for a group stage tie against Vitesse Arnhem.

Other than that, Clarke has found his game time with the U23s. He has featured 12 times for the youngsters, scoring once and providing five assists in the process.

Previous Championship loan spells

Since joining Spurs, Clarke has spent three spells on loan in the Championship.

He returned to Leeds United for a half-season stint after his move away before switching to QPR in the summer. However, the youngster struggled to make an impact with the R’s, playing seven times.

Clarke then spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan with Spurs, providing two assists in 14 appearances.