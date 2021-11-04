Middlesbrough will be assessing the fitness of midfielder Martin Payero ahead of their clash with West Brom this weekend.

Middlesbrough were without Payero in their last game, as they lost 3-1 to Luton Town in midweek. The Argentine had completed 90 minutes in each of the four games prior but missed out against the Hatters due to injury.

According to Teesside Live, it is not known how serious the injury is. But he will want to get back out on the pitch as soon as possible.

With Matt Crooks set to miss the game against West Brom, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock will hope to have Payero back at his disposal.

In the number 10 role they do have options though, with Marcus Tavernier and Duncan Watmore more than capable of stepping in without Crooks or Payero.

Since making his debut against Bristol City in the second game of the season, Payero has played eight times, starting five. During that period he has scored one and assisted another.

In recent weeks he has played in a midfield two alongside Crooks. Injuries in defence has meant midfielders Jonny Howson and Paddy McNair have had to fill in at the back and so Payero has had to play more of a reserved role in the middle of the park.

He would most likely prefer to be in a more advanced role as a number 10 but the formation deployed by Middlesbrough recently hasn’t allowed for this.

However, in midweek the tactics were changed, with Tavernier playing centrally behind striker duo Andraz Sporar and Josh Coburn. Upon returning to full fitness Payero could deputise in this role behind the striker.