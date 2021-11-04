Plymouth Argyle and Burton Albion are said to be keeping tabs on Halifax Town defender Tom Bradbury ahead of the January transfer window.

Bradbury, 23, has put in a string of strong performances for Pete Wild’s Halifax Town side so far this season.

The centre-back has helped the Shaymen to 5th place after 14 games, in which they have won eight, drawn three and lost only three.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, Bradbury’s form has seen him attract interest from the Football League, with League One pair Plymouth Argyle and Burton Albion both keen.

The report claims that the Pilgrims and the Brewers are both keeping a watchful eye on Bradbury ahead of a potential January swoop.

Bradbury, formerly of MK Dons and Yeovil Town, sees his contract with Halifax expire in the summer of 2022, putting the club at risk of losing him for nothing at the end of this season.

Bradbury’s career to date

After leaving MK Dons’ youth set-up, the centre-back spent time on the books with Bishop’s Stortford and Banbury United before joining Scottish outfit Dundee.

With the Dees, Bradbury featured for the reserves but never for the first-team, also spending time out on loan before joining Yeovil Town on a free transfer in 2019.

Bradbury spent the 2019/20 campaign with Yeovil, playing 19 times in his only campaign with the club. He then joined Halifax, where he has remained since and notched up five goals in 48 outings.

Ready to step up?

After spending most of his career in non-league football, it would be interesting to see how Bradbury fares in the Football League if given the chance.

It awaits to be seen if the rumours materialise into anything more serious when the window comes closer.