Bournemouth currently lead the way in the Championship – could they be on course to replicate their promotion-winning 2014/15 campaign?

Scott Parker is the man at the helm these days, and he’s guided his Bournemouth side to a fine start to the new Championship campaign.

His side were unbeaten until last night. The Cherries lost 2-1 at home to Preston North End in what was their 16th league fixture of the season so far, but they maintain a two-point lead over Fulham in 2nd and a six-point lead over West Brom in 3rd.

So where were Bournemouth after 16 games of the 2014/15 season?

Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth won promotion into the Premier League that year, winning the Championship title in what proved to be their second promotion in three seasons.

The Cherries picked up 90 points across that season, and exactly seven years ago to the day they won 2-0 away at Sheffield Wednesday in their 16th Championship outing of the 2014/15 season.

That win moved Bournemouth into 1st-place of the table on 30 points, level with Middlesbrough. Only three points separated the entire top-six at that stage, but that win at Hillsborough marked Bournemouth’s sixth-in-a-row after a shaky start to that campaign.

They’d lost four games and drawn three by that stage – Parker’s Bournemouth have won 11, drawn four and lost one of their opening 16 games of this season.

Comparing the two seasons makes for pleasant viewing for Bournemouth fans. The team are now in their second season of being back in the Football League but they look to be on course to make a swift return this time round, with Parker’s side looking a much more rounded unit than they did last season under Jason Tindall and Jonathan Woodgate.

Up next for the Cherries is the visit of Swansea City this weekend.