Liverpool are ‘confident’ of beating the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton to the signing of Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho, reports TEAMtalk.

Carvalho, 19, is in the final year of his contract at Fulham.

The Englishman has burst onto the scene this season with three goals and one assists in his seven Championship outings for the Whites, having recently returned from injury.

Renewing his contract has been a priority for Marco Silva’s side but recently, it was revealed that Carvalho had rejected the offer of a renewed contract and now TEAMtalk report that Liverpool are ‘confident’ of securing his signing.

Plenty of teams have been linked with Carvalho – the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid have been loosely linked, with Leeds and West Ham also mentioned.

The same report from TEAMtalk though outs Liverpool, Spurs and Southampton as the leading candidates to secure the signing of Carvalho.

But the reports goes on to mention how Fulham are ‘desperate’ to keep hold of the youngster, and ‘confident’ that they’ll secure his future.

A bright future

Carvalho made his league debut for Fulham at the back end of last season and made an impression right away – he lacks no confidence on the pitch and rightly so, with his natural ability making him the ideal kind of player for the Premier League.

He’s pacey, good on the ball and has an eye for a pass and a goal too, and he started this similar in similar fashion before picking up an untimely injury.

Carvalho would be a keen signing for any side in the Premier League. But he certainly looks to have the Liverpool DNA about him, and so we could see Jurgen Klopp’s side make moves to try and bring him in at some point this season.