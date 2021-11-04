Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu is facing two to three weeks on the treatment table, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough signed Ikpeazu from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer and has gone on to play a key part for the club so far this season. He has played 13 of Boro’s 16 games, starting eight of those. During that time he has found the net twice, and has also registered an assist too.

He has had to compete with Sporting Lisbon loanee Andraz Sporar for a starting berth, whilst there is also the emergence of youngster Josh Coburn to contend with.

At the weekend, Boro took on Birmingham City with Ikpeazu coming off injured late in the first-half. Having now been assessed, the report states that he is expected to miss the next two or three weeks.

The Middlesbrough squad was labelled ‘decimated’ by manager Neil Warnock recently. There is a considerable lack of options for the Boro boss in a number of positions, only made worse by the recent suspension of top scorer Matt Crooks.

Who will play instead of Ikpeazu?

They lined up in a 3-5-2 formation in midweek against Luton Town without the Ugandan, deploying Sporar and Coburn as a front two. The duo linked up well for the first goal and will likely continue together in the game against West Brom this weekend.

However, Duncan Watmore could come in to play off Sporar, with Coburn dropping to the bench.

Alternatively, Boro could opt for a different formation and go with one up top.