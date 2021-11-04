QPR are set to welcome Chris Willock back for their weekend clash v Blackpool, with Andre Gray and Ilias Chair looking like they’ll face late checks after injury scares last night.

QPR travelled to Cardiff City last night,

The R’s left with all three points following a 1-0 win in Wales, owing to an Andre Gray goal in the first half – the man on loan from Watford has now scored three in nine Championship outings for QPR.

But the Jamaican international was brought off after less than an hour with Warburton telling West London Sport that the substitution was ‘precautionary’.

Elsewhere, Warburton went on to reveal that Chair picked up a minor injury which forced him off in the 78th minute of last night’s game, with Willock missing out entirely due to personal reasons.

Willock though is set to be available for selection again Blackpool this weekend, as per West London Sport.

Off to the seaside

A trip to Blackpool this weekend poses another stern test of QPR’s mettle.

The Seasiders have been a surprise package in the Championship so far this season, sitting in 10th-place of the table after a 1-0 defeat v Stoke City last night ended a run of three-straight wins.

For Warburton and QPR then, beating teams like Blackpool who are in and around the top 10 will be crucial if they’re to become genuine promotion contenders.

The R’s have been inconsistent at times this season but remain in the top-six, and remain a threat for any team in the division.

The game kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football.