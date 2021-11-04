Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has said his squad is ‘decimated’ ahead of their trip to West Brom this weekend.

Middlesbrough come into the game against the Baggies after two consecutive defeats, losing 2-0 to Birmingham City and 3-1 to Luton Town respectively.

At present they have just three defenders fit, whereas further up the pitch there are further injury concerns.

On top of this, top scorer Matt Crooks is now suspended after accumulating five yellow cards. He will serve a one-match ban and will return to the fold after the upcoming international break when Boro take on Millwall.

Speaking to Teesside Live, manager Neil Warnock labelled his side ‘decimated’, issuing an ominous update on the state of his squad ahead of the clash with West Brom on Saturday.

“What can you say? We’re decimated at the minute. And with Crooksy suspended at the weekend as well, it doesn’t look so good.

“But whoever turns up, we’ll have to give them a game somehow.”

However, he did say that after he expects some of the current injured crop to return in a few weeks time. This will stand them in good stead, as Boro have performed adequately despite an ever-growing injury list.

“We’re hoping we’ll have a couple back at the end of the international break, but I’m not sure at the moment.

“It still doesn’t look too great at the moment.”

Right-back Anfernee Dijksteel returned to the starting line-up against Luton after two months out in midweek, meaning he, Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier are the only fit defenders. Dael Fry, Darnell Fisher, Grant Hall, and Marc Bola are all currently out of contention.

Elsewhere, wingers Sammy Ameobi and Marcus Browne are long-term absentees. Martin Payero missed the game against the Hatters but has an unknown return date as the club assess the extent of the problem, whilst striker Uche Ikpeazu is expected to miss a few weeks.