Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura is set to see a specialist after sustaining an ankle injury in the win over Reading at the weekend.

Zemura, 21, was absent from Bournemouth defeat to Preston North End last night – the Cherries’ first of the season so far.

The youngster was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge from Reading’s Josh Laurent and now, Bournemouth Echo report that he’s set to see a specialist to discover the full extent of his injury.

A bitter blow

Zemura has been one of Bournemouth’s best performers so far this season.

Since Scott Parker’s arrival in the summer, the left-back has become one of the first names on the team-sheet and he’s proving a useful outlet going forward too, with three goals to his name in 15 Championship outings this season.

He featured just twice in the Championship last time round.

Speaking to Bournemouth Echo, Parker gave this update on Zemura:

“He’ll go to see a specialist next week and probably I’ll have a clearer idea on exactly what the full extent on the injury is at this moment.

“He won’t be available for the weekend so for timescales I’ll probably be in a bit more of a clearer position next week to tell you.”

Zemura’s injury then, should it be a longer-term one, will prove a huge blow to Parker and Bournemouth.

Chris Mepham came in at left-back last night but the Welshman has often split opinion among Cherries fans, so filling that left-back position could prove difficult.

Having tasted defeat for the first time this season last night, and at home to strugglers Preston North End, Bournemouth now face a crucial upcoming match against Swansea City this weekend – Parker will need a reaction from his side to prevent them from spiralling out of confidence with another defeat.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.