Derby County lost 2-1 away at Barnsley in the Championship last night.

Wayne Rooney’s side are now six games without a win in the Championship. The Rams remain rooted to the bottom of the table following their earlier points deduction, with just five points to their name.

Last night they headed to Oakwell and took the lead through Sam Baldock. But Victor Adeboyejo would equalise for the home side before half time and Aaron IIseka Leya would then score the winner in the second half.

It was a tired performance from the Rams, and here we look at three Derby County players who let Rooney down last night:

Craig Forsyth

The Scot often comes under the spotlight after a bad team performance and he did so again last night.

Forsyth started in defence but was hauled off by Rooney at half-time, in what was his ninth Championship outing of the season – he’s been at the club since the 2012/13 season but looks as though his time could be running out.

Lee Buchanan

Forsyth’s replacement in the second half was youngster Lee Buchanan.

He proved one of the more promising players in Derby County’s ranks last season but gave a poor account of himself last night, earning comparisons to Forsyth’s first half performance from fans online and looking shot of confidence throughout the second half.

Tom Lawrence

The Rams skipper has put in some good performances this season – but last night’s wasn’t one of them.

He took on the armband ahead of this campaign and it was a decision that split opinion among Derby County fans, but they rallied behind their new captain nevertheless.

But last night he didn’t show the leadership that a team in Derby’s situation needs, leading to many calling for Curtis Davies to take over the captaincy.