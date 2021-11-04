Derby County lost 2-1 away at Barnsley in the Championship last night.

Derby County travelled to Oakwell to face a managerless Barnsley side last night, with the Rams looking for a first win in five before kick off.

But now Wayne Rooney’s men are six games without a win and rooted to the foot of the Championship table.

They initially took the lead through Sam Baldock last night but Victor Adeboyejo would equalise for the Tykes before the break, and Aaron Iseka Leya would eventually fire them in front and to all three points.

Last night’s performance was a bleak one, and Rams defender Craig Forsyth stood out as having a particularly bad night – the 32-year-old was hauled off after a dire first half performance, and it’s not the first time this season that the Scot has run into criticism from fans.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about his performance:

How Forsyth has been as this club as long as he has I do not know, absolute liability week in week out #dcfc #dcfcfans — Tay (@Jacob_Taylor33) November 3, 2021

Craig Forsyth doesn’t do big games. Did his best to help Sheff Wed relegate us. Chance to go off bottom today and he plays like his legs don’t bend. #dcfc #dcfcfans — ⅅ𝑎𝑛 (@_D_A_N__) November 3, 2021

No Shinnie, no party. Last night was grim.

Send Forsyth far far away.

Make Davies captain. #dcfc — Mark 🐏 Steward (@marktheram7) November 4, 2021

If anyone actually rates FORSYTH OR BUCHANAN then give ya HEAD A WOBBLE also would love someone to enlighten as to why FESTY doesn’t start every game #Derby #derbycounty #DCFC oh and lastly can someone teach Roos how to kick a ball to his team mates RANT OVER — RxBarber__ (@rx_barber) November 3, 2021

Buchanan has been as bad as Forsyth #dcfc — Adam Fisher (@AdamFisher02) November 3, 2021