Derby County lost 2-1 away at Barnsley in the Championship last night.

Derby County travelled to Oakwell to face a managerless Barnsley side last night, with the Rams looking for a first win in five before kick off.

But now Wayne Rooney’s men are six games without a win and rooted to the foot of the Championship table.

They initially took the lead through Sam Baldock last night but Victor Adeboyejo would equalise for the Tykes before the break, and Aaron Iseka Leya would eventually fire them in front and to all three points.

Last night’s performance was a bleak one, and Rams defender Craig Forsyth stood out as having a particularly bad night – the 32-year-old was hauled off after a dire first half performance, and it’s not the first time this season that the Scot has run into criticism from fans.

