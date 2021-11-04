Barnsley earned a 2-1 victory over Derby County in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

The result meant a first victory under temporary boss Joseph Laumann, and also a first win in 13 games for the Reds which included a run of seven consecutive defeats.

Derby took the lead through Sam Baldock, before Victor Adeboyejo equalised six minutes before half time, with a neat curling finish which went in via a deflection. Aaron Leya Iseka then scored the winner in the 50th minute, and although they survived a few late scares including Derby hitting the bar and the ball being cleared off the line, Barnsley managed to cling on for a vital three points.

Here we take a look at the top three performers, courtesy of WhoScored.com:

3) Victor Adeboyejo – 7.1

A surprise inclusion to the starting XI, but he proved his value with a vital goal to level out proceedings just before the break. It was his first goal in 38 games, and he deserved it after superb work down the byline. He continued to impress with his constant pressing of the Derby backline in the hope of piling pressure to force a mistake.

2) Aaron Leya Iseka – 7.3

The second Reds goalscorer of the day, who should’ve scored in the first half had his header not been straight at Kelle Roos in the Derby goal. His pace and trickery meant he was a constant threat all game. He took his goal superbly too when he fired into the top corner to give Barnsley the deserved lead, which now means he is also joint top-goalscorer of the season alongside Woodrow.

1) Callum Brittain – 7.9

A sterling performance from Barnsley’s no.7. Brittain has been fairly quiet going forward this season for Barnsley but he got forward at every opportunity possible, and made Craig Forsyth have a night to forget on the Derby left hand side. He grabbed two assists during the game too, after a good ball down the line to stretch the defence to set up the first, and quick clever thinking to set up the second.