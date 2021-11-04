Blackburn Rovers were humbled 7-0 by promotion contenders Fulham in the Championship last night.

Goals from Neeskens Kebano and Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Fulham a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes of last night’s game, before Jan Paul Van Hecke was sent off for Rovers.

After the break, Harry Wilson scored two in quick succession before Kebano got his second of the game, and then substitute Rodrigo Muniz bagged a brace late on.

A humbling defeat for Rovers, and here we look at three names who let Mowbray down last night:

Jan Paul van Hecke

His sending off ultimately started the downfall last night, and it was a clumsy red card too. The man on loan from Brighton lunged for the ball as Fulham looked to counter but ended up wrapping his foot around Wilson’s head, prompting referee Jarred Gillett to bring out an immediate red card.

Bradley Johnson

The midfielder is in his third season at Ewood Park, and made only his fourth Championship appearance of the campaign last night.

But the 34-year-old struggled to keep up with the pace of Fulham’s game last night – he looked lost in midfield and couldn’t prevent the opposition from turning defence into attack as quickly as they did.

Ryan Nyambe

Many Rovers fans took to Twitter to question Nyambe’s performance last night.

The 23-year-old was tasked with marking Mitrovic for much of the night and he undoubtedly struggled to make his mark on the league’s top scorer, looking weak and ineffective throughout what was a tough night for the defender.