Blackburn Rovers lost 7-0 at home to Fulham in the Championship last night.

Many would’ve predicted a difficult night for Tony Mowbray’s Rovers last night, but very few would’ve predicted a 7-0 win for Fulham at Ewood Park.

Fulham took a two-goal lead before the 20 minute mark but then the game took a turn for the worse when Jan Paul van Hecke was sent off for Rovers.

Marco Silva’s Fulham would go on to score five in the second half and take all the points back to London, closing the gap on Bournemouth in the process who suffered their first defeat of the season at home to Preston North End.

For Rovers, it’s a humbling defeat and one which has shed some light on the severity of their situation – though few names stood out more so than Ryan Nyambe.

The 23-year-old is a stalwart in this side but he came under some criticism last night, with plenty of Blackburn Rovers fans taking to Twitter to have their say after full-time:

Tayo’s having a good one, I think. I’m more concerned about Nyambe. Woeful. — Jonathan (@Muddboy27) November 3, 2021

Wouldn’t of made a difference. Ryan Nyambe doesn’t want to be at the club by the looks of it — White Boy Rick (@rupewhyte) November 3, 2021

Bradley Johnson isn't good enough. Nyambe and Edun are awful positionally. Why play Buckley as a striker? No Gally no outball. Need a big result Saturday #Rovers — Liam (@LiamStead) November 3, 2021

Think I'm in the minority here, but Nyambe has gone backwards over the last 12 – 18 months. Will be a shame when he goes for free but he is definitely replaceable #rovers — Kit Russell (@iamkitrussell) November 3, 2021

TM said in his pre match interview that they didn’t have a specific game plan for Mitrovic. One of the best headers of the ball in the champ, let’s stick Nyambe on him at set pieces that’ll definitely work…. #rovers — Turkish Delight (@Roversssss) November 3, 2021

Not sure why you would put Nyambe who literally struggles to head a football on Mitrovic #rovers — Steve (@roversfan09) November 3, 2021