Blackburn Rovers lost 7-0 at home to Fulham in the Championship last night.

Many would’ve predicted a difficult night for Tony Mowbray’s Rovers last night, but very few would’ve predicted a 7-0 win for Fulham at Ewood Park.

Fulham took a two-goal lead before the 20 minute mark but then the game took a turn for the worse when Jan Paul van Hecke was sent off for Rovers.

Marco Silva’s Fulham would go on to score five in the second half and take all the points back to London, closing the gap on Bournemouth in the process who suffered their first defeat of the season at home to Preston North End.

For Rovers, it’s a humbling defeat and one which has shed some light on the severity of their situation – though few names stood out more so than Ryan Nyambe.

The 23-year-old is a stalwart in this side but he came under some criticism last night, with plenty of Blackburn Rovers fans taking to Twitter to have their say after full-time: