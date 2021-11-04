Sheffield Wednesday currently sit in 8th position, just two points off the play-offs following their thrashing of Sunderland in League One.

On Tuesday, the Owls dominated a Sunderland side who went into the match into the match in 4th-place of the League One table.

Darren Moore’s side won 3-0 and were by far the better side on the night, keeping a clean sheet with only one natural centre-back in the side – full-backs Liam Palmer and Marvin Johnson partnered Chey Dunkley in a back three due to the constant injury struggles the Owls are suffering with across the back four of late.

Next up for Wednesday is home tie against high-flying Plymouth Argyle in the First Round of the FA Cup. Here’s who may be unavailable due to their respective injuries, as per The Star:

Dominic Iorfa

The Owls’ star defender Dominic Iorfa picked up a muscle injury in the draw against Lincoln City. The 26-year-old was expecting to be returning for Tuesday’s clash against the Wearsiders, however Moore has revealed today that the injury may be a little worse than first feared as he said:

“We’ll see how he goes over the next couple of days. It’s too early for me to say on him and we’re just doing some checks on him at the moment.

“We have to make sure off the back of those checks that if we are to bring him back in, we’re not bringing him back in to see him miss more time so we’re being careful with it at the moment.”

Sam Hutchinson

Veteran Hutchinson was forced off at half-time during the Owls recent clash with Bolton Wanderers due to a muscle injury. The 32-year-old is being assessed game by game but is expected to be among those unavailable for the Plymouth tie.

George Byers and Massimo Luongo

The midfield pairing Byers and Luongo both took a step in the right direction by featuring in the U23s defeat to local rivals Sheffield United on Monday but Moore added that both aren’t expected to feature on Saturday.

Josh Windass

The 27-year-old is still some way away from being considered for selection and will continue his recovery from his hamstring surgery.