Bristol City are facing a nervous wait to see if Matty James is fit to face Coventry City this weekend after he suffered a foot injury against Birmingham City.

James, 30, has been a mainstay in Bristol City’s starting XI since arriving from Leicester City in the summer transfer window.

The midfielder made the move following his summer release after starring in loan spells with Barnsley and Coventry City in the 2020/21 campaign.

James has continued to impress with the Robins, but Nigel Pearson’s side could be without the midfielder for the first time this weekend.

As quoted by Bristol Live, Pearson revealed that the former Manchester United youngster was “touch-and-go” for the midweek clash against Birmingham City, in which he was forced off just before the hour mark.

Now, the Robins are sweating on his fitness ahead of the clash with Coventry City.

“It’s a foot injury that he had from the weekend and it was touch-and-go today (Tuesday),” Pearson said.

“For us to get nearly 60 minutes out of him was good and hopefully he’ll be okay for the weekend because we need him.

“We’ve had players who have not performed when the heat starts to rise, when Matty James went off we totally lost control of the ball which shows how important he is to us.”

Who could feature in his absence?

With Andy King injured and Joe Williams still working his way back to full fitness, Han-Noah Massengo and Tyreeq Bakinson are the go-to options in the middle of the park.

Defender Zak Vyner can play in defensive midfield if needs be, but Massengo and Bakinson will likely be the main contenders to start if James is absent.

Bristol City struggled after James’ withdrawal on Tuesday night, so it awaits to be seen if he is deemed fit to feature as Pearson’s side struggle for form.