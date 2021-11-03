Bolton Wanderers midfielder Brandon Comley has left the club, it has been confirmed.

Comley, 25, joined Bolton Wanderers in the summer of 2020 following his departure from Colchester United.

However, after around a year-and-a-half on the books with Wanderers, it has been confirmed that the former QPR midfielder has departed the club.

As announced on the club’s official website, Comley and Bolton Wanderers have come to an agreement to bring a premature end to his time at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The League One side revealed on Wednesday that Comley’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent, leaving him free to hunt for a new club as a free agent.

Comley’s contributions

The Montserrat international departs Bolton Wanderers having fallen out of favour under Ian Evatt’s management.

This season, Comley has made only one appearance, coming in a 4-1 win over Liverpool’s U23s in the EFL Trophy, in which he played all 90 minutes in defensive midfield.

Overall, the former Carlisle United and Grimsby Town loan man made 15 appearances in his time with Bolton Wanderers before falling down the pecking order, ultimately leading to his release.

What now for Comley?

Now, the midfielder’s attention will turn to getting back into the game as he looks to try his luck away from Bolton.

As a free agent, Comley is free to negotiate with any club outside of the transfer window, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up next as he looks to kick on after his Bolton Wanderers stint.