Coventry City boss Mark Robins has revealed forward Martyn Waghorn has picked up a shoulder injury in training.

Waghorn, 31, featured in all of Coventry City’s opening seven games but has only played four times since.

His last Championship outing came in the 2-1 loss to Preston North End on October 20th, missing out on the squad completely for the midweek loss to Swansea City

Now, it has emerged that Waghorn has suffered an injury blow.

As quoted by Coventry Live, Coventry City manager Mark Robins revealed Waghorn picked up a shoulder injury in training on Monday.

The Sky Blues boss said he hopes the former Derby County and Ipswich Town man isn’t out for an extended spell but admitted he doesn’t know the timescale as of yet.

“He’s injured,” Robins said.

“He hurt his shoulder in training on Monday. It wasn’t dislocated but it popped out and back in type scenario, so I am hoping it’s going to be not very long at all.

“But I don’t know the timescale at this stage.”

Who will feature in his absence?

Viktor Gyokeres has been a fixture in the Coventry City frontline this season thanks to his impressive form, netting nine goals in 16 games.

In recent weeks, Matty Godden has been partnering him upfront, scoring four goals in nine Championship outings since making his return from injury. Tyler Walker is also an option at the top of the pitch, though nine of his 13 league appearances have come as a substitute.

It will be interesting to see if Godden can maintain his spot in the starting XI if Waghorn is ruled out for an extended spell.

Next up for the Sky Blues

After falling to a midweek defeat against Swansea, Robins’ side will be determined to bounce back this weekend.

Coventry face Bristol City on Saturday afternoon, so it will be interesting to see if they can get back to winning ways.