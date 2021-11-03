Mark Robins opens up on Coventry City’s decision to part ways with Bright Enobakhare
Coventry City boss Mark Robins has shed light on Bright Enobakhare’s recent departure, admitting the level required “just wasn’t there”.
Enobakhare returned to Coventry City in the summer transfer window, arriving on a free transfer after his release from East Bengal.
The move saw him reunite with the Sky Blues two seasons after his successful loan spell in 2019, but he was released by the club earlier this week after the relevant parties reached a mutual agreement.
Now, Coventry City boss Mark Robins has opened up on the decision behind Enobakhare’s departure.
A quoted by Coventry Live, Robins wished the Nigerian forward all the best for the future, expressing that it is a “shame” that he couldn’t get to the level required.
“It is what it is,” Robins said.
“When we were talking about doing it and bringing him in we knew he was enigmatic and someone who needed to come in and get to a level to start with.
“But, as it turned out, it just wasn’t there, so I wish him all the best with whatever he decides to do. It’s a shame but that is what it is and sometimes it’s not always for them, for whatever reason.
“He may well go and pop up somewhere else and I hope he does because he’s a talented player.”
With Enobakhare now a free agent once again, it awaits to be seen how his situation pans out as he looks to get his career back on track.
His career since leaving Wolves
The Benin City-born forward was tipped for a promising future with Wolves after making his way through their academy.
Enobakhare managed 49 appearances for the senior side and spent spells out on loan before being let go in May 2020. Since then, the 23-year-old has travelled around the world looking to settle at a club.
He spent a short and unsuccessful stint in Greece with AEK Athens before joining East Bengal in January of this year, but that spell lasted only seven months before his release. Now a free agent once again, the forward will be looking to settle at his next club and kick on.