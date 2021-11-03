Coventry City boss Mark Robins has shed light on Bright Enobakhare’s recent departure, admitting the level required “just wasn’t there”.

Enobakhare returned to Coventry City in the summer transfer window, arriving on a free transfer after his release from East Bengal.

The move saw him reunite with the Sky Blues two seasons after his successful loan spell in 2019, but he was released by the club earlier this week after the relevant parties reached a mutual agreement.

Now, Coventry City boss Mark Robins has opened up on the decision behind Enobakhare’s departure.

A quoted by Coventry Live, Robins wished the Nigerian forward all the best for the future, expressing that it is a “shame” that he couldn’t get to the level required.

“It is what it is,” Robins said.

“When we were talking about doing it and bringing him in we knew he was enigmatic and someone who needed to come in and get to a level to start with.