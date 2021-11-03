Preston North End boss Frankie McAvoy has revealed Josh Harrop’s absence has been down to a “niggling” knee issue.

Harrop, 25, was left out of Preston North End’s 25-man squad after a 2020/21 campaign that saw him in and out of the first-team plans at Deepdale.

He featured only eight times for the Lilywhites last season and was sent out on loan to Ipswich Town in January.

With the Tractor Boys, Harrop notched up one assist in 15 appearances before returning to Preston in the summer.

Now, following an extended absence, manager Frankie McAvoy has moved to shed light on the reasons behind his spell on the sidelines.

As quoted by the Lancashire Post, McAvoy revealed that Harrop has been struggling with a “niggling” knee issue which is taking some time to recover fully.

He went on to add that he hopes Harrop isn’t too far away from a return, but insisted that it needs to be sorted before he comes back.

Here’s what McAvoy had to say:

“Josh is injured, he’s got an issue with his knee which has taken a bit of time to clear up.

“Hopefully he won’t be too far away. He’s been out on the grass a few times but it’s a niggling injury which he needs to get sorted.”

Bidding to return to the side

Once he makes a return to full fitness, it will be interesting to see if Harrop can make a return to McAvoy’s Preston plans.

Someone will have to drop out of the 25-man squad for Harrop to come in. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the former Manchester United talent given some time to get back to full fitness before making a return, with training sessions and reserves game a good way to get some sharpness into him.

McAvoy has mainly operated with a 3-5-2 or 5-3-2 system this season, so it awaits to be seen if Harrop can get into his thinking once fit.