Middlesbrough were looking to get back to winning ways against Luton Town, after their three game winning run was ended against Birmingham City last time out.

Middlesbrough couldn’t make their mark on the game though, particularly in the second-half.

Despite going a goal up through youngster Josh Coburn’s first-half goal, they crumbled in the second, allowing Luton to score three ‘sloppy’ goals in quick succession as the hosts ran out 3-1 winners on Tuesday night.

The result leaves Middlesbrough in 14th position and a trip to third placed West Brom beckons this weekend.

Here are three players that let down manager Neil Warnock in the 3-1 loss against Luton in midweek:

Marcus Tavernier

The attacking midfielder was deployed in the number 10 role behind Andraz Sporar and Josh Coburn and on paper it looked to be a promising tactical change from the Boro boss.

But it didn’t come to fruition, as Tavernier huffed and puffed and couldn’t get up to the pace of the game throughout.

Dribbles didn’t come off, passes went astray and he was at fault for Luton’s third.

Matt Crooks

He hasn’t been at his best the last two games and Warnock said that he isn’t 100% fit.

He put himself about, particularly in the first half but maybe was lucky to only get away with one yellow card.

He couldn’t have any influence on proceedings after the opener and missed Martin Payero alongside him in central midfield. Partly at fault for the Luton equaliser, along with Paddy McNair.

Paddy McNair

One of Boro’s standout performers this year, Paddy McNair, had an off night at Kenilworth Road. He was sloppy with his play in defence and attack.

Sonny Bradley was able to evade both him and Crooks for the Luton first, whilst his defending could have been sharper for Luton’s second too.