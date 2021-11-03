Sheffield Wednesday could welcome young duo Ciaran Brennan and Liam Waldock this month – the pair have been out on loan.

Sheffield Wednesday have a number of youngsters out on loan this season. The Owls brought in a host of fresh faces over the summer and it meant that their younger players would’ve been short on game time at the club, and so loans were utilised.

Two of those who headed out on loan were Brennan and Waldock. Brennan headed to Notts County and Waldock to Gainsborough Trinity, but The Star reports that both could be returning to their parent club this month.

Waldock, 21, saw his loan at Trinity official come to end this week, whilst Brennan’s loan at Notts County doesn’t expire until the end of this month – The Star’s report however suggests that Brennan could be heading back to Wednesday sooner than planned, as he’s not featured in his side’s last two fixtures.