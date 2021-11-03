Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley will look to reshape his attacking ranks in January, according to reports.

Portsmouth have endured a difficult first 16 League One games, with struggles for consistency leaving them sat in 14th place.

In those 16 games, Pompey have managed 19 goals, a total plenty shy of the numbers fellow top-six hopefuls are putting up. Strikers John Marquis and Ellis Harrison have managed four and three respectively, while loaned in duo George Hirst and Gassan Ahadme are yet to score.

Now, as per a report from The News, Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is ready to revamp his attacking ranks in January as he looks to bring more goal threat to Fratton Park.

The report states that goal-shy loan men Hirst and Ahadme are “under scrutiny”, with loan cancellations possible.

It isn’t the only position Pompey will look to add to, with Cowley revealing he would like to bolster his options at centre-back earlier this week.

In the meantime…

For now though, Cowley will be looking to get his current options firing as Pompey bid to make a rise up the League One table.

Marquis’ contributions have improved in recent weeks after a dry spell, scoring three goals and providing two assists in his last six League One outings.

Harrison’s lack of goals is partly down to a lack of game time as well. He scored a hat-trick in the 5-3 EFL Trophy loss to AFC Wimbledon but has only started one league game, with injury keeping him sidelined for much of October.

Strikers aren’t the only goalscoring outlet thankfully, with Marcus Harness currently the club’s top scorer with five. Ronan Curtis has also chipped in with three, while Reeco Hackett scored his first goal in the 1-1 draw against Cheltenham Town after some encouraging performances.

However, with Ahadme and Hirst struggling to impress and consistent goals needed, a January shuffle of Cowley’s attacking ranks is needed.