Sheffield United starlet Kacper Lopata has revealed his desire to play regular first-team football amid his recent emergence from the academy.

Lopata, 20, was recently sent out on loan by Sheffield United as he bids to get more first-team game time under his belt.

National League side Southend United secured a deal for the Polish youth international last month, and he has featured twice since. He played all 90 minutes and impressed despite a 1-0 loss to Boreham Wood in his debut and put in another strong performance in a 4-1 win over Dover Athletic on Tuesday night.

Now, Lopata has revealed his desire to make the step up to first-team football.

As quoted by The Star, the Sheffield United loanee stated that he doesn’t want to play academy football anymore, saying a jump up to first-team football is the next step he needs to make.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I don’t want to play academy football anymore.

“I want to get experience and exposure here. I’m going to be playing against experienced and intelligent players and strikers who have been in the game for a while, so I’ll be picking up bits I might not pick up in the U23s.

“This is the next step for me now. I want to be a first-team player.”

First-team prospects at Bramall Lane

Lopata has emerged in the senior picture with Sheffield United, making his first-team debut under Slavisa Jokanovic’s management.

Before his loan move, the young defender played in Carabao Cup wins over Carlisle United and Derby County but was an unused substitute in the defeat to Southampton.

Jokanovic has tipped the talented defender to make his way into his first-team plans at Sheffield United after his cup exploits, so it will be interesting to see if he gets a shot to do so once his loan spell with Southend United comes to an end.