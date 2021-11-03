Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock had some choice words for his side after their 3-1 loss away at Luton on Tuesday evening.

Middlesbrough had gone a goal up through 18-year-old Josh Coburn’s goal on his full debut. But a chaotic five minutes in the second-half saw the hosts score three goals, with the game ending 3-1 on the night.

Before the game the two sides were separated on goal difference only. However, after Boro’s defeat they have dropped from 10th the 14th, whereas Luton jumped up into the play-off positions into sixth.

Middlesbrough take on West Brom at the Hawthorns at the weekend in their last game before the international break and they will need to improve if they are to get anything out of the tie.

After the Luton loss, Warnock labelled his side ‘sloppy’ and claimed they need to be ‘nastier’.

“I thought we were sloppy. Crooksy [Matt Crooks] leaves a man for a free header, Tav [Marcus Tavernier] gives the ball away, they’re all preventable goals.

“We just haven’t got the nastiness really. I think they bullied us for five minutes and we couldn’t stand up for it.”

Goals from Sonny Bradley, Elijah Adebayo, and Harry Cornick in the 57th, 60th and 62nd minute saw Boro collapse when 1-0 down. They failed to create many chances after the third Luton goal went in and couldn’t recover.

Thoughts

Middlesbrough had lined up in a 4-4-2 formation in all three of their recent wins against Peterborough United, Barnsley, and Cardiff City. But instead Boro lined up with a 3-5-2 formation against the Hatters, whilst Warnock also made four changes from their last outing.

Although the tinkering looked to have worked when on the front foot in the first-half, when Boro were pegged back and had to defend they didn’t look a cohesive unit.

Anfernee Dijksteel was also tasked with playing the full 90 minutes after two months out and struggled at times. More minutes will mean better fitness, but Warnock will need to get the balance right for the formation, line-up and tactics before all that.